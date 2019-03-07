|
|
Shirley Kay Sorensen
1932 ~ 2019
Bountiful, UT-Shirley K. Sorensen age 86, much loved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend passed away peacefully on February 27, 2019. Shirley was born on July 11, 1932 in Salt Lake City, to Robert Stevenson and Wilma Stevenson. She married Don J. Sorensen, Sr. and later divorced.
Shirley's greatest joy was her family. Nothing pleased her more than having her family over for dinners, BBQ's and holidays. She always made every holiday so special and she loved spoiling her four grandsons.
Shirley volunteered at LDS Hospital for many years where she made many lasting friendships. She loved Engelbert Humperdink and her and her daughter Julie attended many of his concerts. Shirley was such a joy to her family, friends and neighbors. She will be sorely missed.
Shirley is survived by her daughter Karen Mortenson and son Don J (Maija) Sorensen, Jr., four special grandsons; Jeremy (Joanne) Dailami, James Mortenson, D. J. Sorensen, Nick Sorensen and two adorable great-grandchildren; Kingston, and Mila Dailami.
Preceding her in death were her parents, two brothers and her daughter Julie Lynn Sorensen.
A viewing will be held Saturday, March 9 at 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Russon Mortuary, 295 N. Main, Bountiful. Interment will be at Lakeview Cemetery. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 7, 2019