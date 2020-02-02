|
|
Shirley Lindauer
1934 ~ 2020
Shirley Jane Lindauer, 85, passed away on January 28, 2020 at her home in Murray, Utah. She was born on April 18, 1934 in Soda Springs, Idaho to Clinton and Hazel Rainey Williams. Shirley married Fred Lindauer on July 31, 1950. Survived by her children, Doug Lindauer, Leticia (Michael) Peterson and Teresa (Reese) Wilkinson; 7 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandson. Preceded in death by her parents and husband, Fred. A special thank you to Harmony Hospice for the exceptional care of Shirley. www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 2, 2020