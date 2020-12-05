Shirley Marie Clark
1924 ~ 2020
Our beautiful and loving mother and grandmother passed away peacefully on November 21, 2020, at the age of 96. Shirley will be remembered for her generous spirit and lighting up a room with her beautiful radiant smile. She was an example of always seeing the beauty around her and encouraging others to see and appreciate the same. Shirley's greatest joy in life was her family. She enjoyed spending as much time as possible with them. She is survived by her four children, nine grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. Words cannot express the gratitude we have for the loving care provided by Alta Ridge Assisted Living over the years and during her final days. We will forever be indebted to and grateful for the loving care and friendship of Melanie; the extraordinary end of life care provided by Nicole; and the generous kindness, care, and comfort provided by Kristen RCC, Brittany, Denise, Lindsey RN, and a heartfelt thank you to all the many other staff members. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. For full obituary and online condolences, please visit www.larkincares.com