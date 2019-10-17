|
Shirley May Thomas Kilbourne
August 1,1925 ~ Oct 12, 2019
Shirley May Thomas Kilbourne, 94, passed away on October 12, 2019 in St. George, Utah.
She was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on August 1, 1925 to Ira C. Thomas and Lyle Bonner Thomas. Shirley was the oldest of four children.
Shirley was raised in Salt Lake City where she attended and graduated from South High School. She met and married her high school sweetheart, Stan Kilbourne, on April 8, 1946 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. Shirley and Stan raised two daughters, Wendy and Kathy, in their home in Holladay, Utah.
Shirley is survived by her loving husband of 73 years, Stan; two daughters, Wendy A. Kilbourne and Kathy (Evan) Spencer; 5 grandchildren, one great grand-daughter, her younger sister Pauline Phillips and best friend Beth Schwendiman.
She is preceded in death by her brother Bill Thomas (Hoot) and younger sister Kay T. McDonald.
Funeral services will be Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Holladay 2nd Ward, 2065 E 4675 S, Holladay, Utah. A viewing will be held at 10:00 am, with services beginning at 11:00. Internment will take place at the Memorial Mountain View Cemetery, 3115 E Bengal Blvd. Cottonwood Heights, Utah.
A full obituary can be found and condolences may be shared at www.McMillanMortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 17, 2019