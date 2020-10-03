1927 ~ 2020

Shirley Melba Shreeve Winn, Master Gardener, died September 24, 2020. She was born September 6, 1927 in San Francisco, California to T. Leland and Melba Russell Shreeve. She lived in California, Haiti, Ogden, and Salt Lake City. She was educated in San Francisco, California, and Ogden, Utah and graduated with High Honors from the University of Utah with a degree in botany. Member of Phi Mu Fraternity, Rho Sigma Mu, University Woman's Club (California), Alpha Chi Omega Mothers' Club, and served on the Salt Lake County Shade Tree Commission. Operated Shreeve Company from 1954 to the mid 70's. Employed at Auerbach's, the Great Salt Lake Council of the Boy Scouts of America, and retired from Salt Lake County Youth Services Division in December, 1992. Achieved her Master Gardener's Certificate in 1994. Shirley subsequently volunteered to tend the gardens of Tracy Aviary where she thoroughly enjoyed the staff, pelicans, ducks, and hornbills. She also participated in Master Gardener service activities and travel.

Shirley loved the out-of-doors, animals, gardening, and backyard birds. Favorite quotes: "When in doubt, do right" and "To be great at anything is to be a nonconformist."

Survived by three daughters: Cassandra Lee Hansen (J. Michael), Kimberly Winn, Laura Robinson (Don); and three granddaughters: Leslie Anne Swanson (Drew), Megan Nicole Robinson, Kathryn McKenna (Kappi) Hansen (Gregory Meldrum); brother Thomas Jeffrey Shreeve; and her adored canine companion Mac. Preceded in death by sister Carol Hodson.

The family would like to thank the following individuals for their compassionate care of our Mom at Highland Cove: Tammie White, Frida Gonzalez, Heather Treichel, Morgan Godfrey, and Sophia Patillo. Also greatly deserving of our gratitude are Angie Rainey, Madi Maxwell, and Adonica Kauwe of Bristol Hospice.

A private graveside service will be held. A Celebration of Shirley's Life will take place when it is safe to have a group gathering.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store