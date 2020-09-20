1/2
Shirley Patricia Pace Coleman
1926 - 2020
Shirley Patricia Pace Coleman passed away peacefully September 16, 2020, at her home in Murray. She was 94. Pat was born August 13, 1926, to Karl Ivins Pace and Vonda Williams Pace in Salt Lake City. After graduating from East High in 1943, she attended the University of Utah, then moved to San Francisco where she worked for a year.
She married Richard Harris Coleman on December 24, 1951. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was sealed to her husband and family in the Salt Lake Temple.
She is survived by her three children, Richard Jr. (Rosane), Cathy (Brooke) Thomas and Colette (Rick) Geis, her brother, Karl Ivins Pace, Jr. (Martha Klein), 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter. She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Coleman, her granddaughters Courtney Coleman and Becky Dillon Coleman and former daughter-in-law, Paula Hemingway Coleman.
A funeral will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Germania Ward, 464 West Germania Avenue (5090 South) at 11:00 a.m., with a viewing from 9:30 - 10:45 a.m. All are welcome, but please wear a mask. An additional viewing will be held at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 South Highland Drive, on Monday, September 21, from 6:30 - 8:00 p.m. For a complete obituary please go to www.wasatchlawn.com.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Viewing
06:30 - 08:00 PM
Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park
SEP
22
Viewing
09:30 - 10:45 AM
Germania Ward
SEP
22
Funeral
11:00 AM
Germania Ward
Funeral services provided by
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
8014668687
