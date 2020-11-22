Shirley R. Pannunzio
1929 ~ 2020
Our beautiful mother, Shirley Richardson Pannunzio, passed way November 16, 2020 at the age of 91.
Shirley was born on June 26, 1929 to Eunice Wellington Richardson and George S. Richardson, in Sandy, Utah. Shirley was a resident of Tooele until moving in 2013 to Salt Lake Valley to be closer to her children and grandchildren. Shirley always regretted leaving Tooele, and the proximity to the stores.
Shirley and Lewis Pannunzio married in 1947. They celebrated 65 years of marriage before Lewie passed away.
Our mother was an enthusiastic participant and instigator of fun; snowmobiling, sledding, waterskiing, boating, camping and traveling far and wide. Crafting, sewing, gardening and rearranging the furniture were Shirley's creative outlets. She was a rare gem.
Shirley is survived by children: Daniel (Chelise) Pannunzio, Janet (Bill) Culbertson, Diane (Dick) Scott and Lisa (Barry) McNeilis along with 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents; one brother, George B. Richardson and her beloved husband Lewie.
She will be laid to rest at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Service for immediate family members due to Covid 19 restrictions. Arrangements are entrusted to Starks Funeral Parlor. Please share your memories and photos with the family at www.starksfuneral.com
Andare con Dio Mom.