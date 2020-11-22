1/1
Shirley R. Punnunzio
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley R. Pannunzio
1929 ~ 2020
Our beautiful mother, Shirley Richardson Pannunzio, passed way November 16, 2020 at the age of 91.
Shirley was born on June 26, 1929 to Eunice Wellington Richardson and George S. Richardson, in Sandy, Utah. Shirley was a resident of Tooele until moving in 2013 to Salt Lake Valley to be closer to her children and grandchildren. Shirley always regretted leaving Tooele, and the proximity to the stores.
Shirley and Lewis Pannunzio married in 1947. They celebrated 65 years of marriage before Lewie passed away.
Our mother was an enthusiastic participant and instigator of fun; snowmobiling, sledding, waterskiing, boating, camping and traveling far and wide. Crafting, sewing, gardening and rearranging the furniture were Shirley's creative outlets. She was a rare gem.
Shirley is survived by children: Daniel (Chelise) Pannunzio, Janet (Bill) Culbertson, Diane (Dick) Scott and Lisa (Barry) McNeilis along with 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents; one brother, George B. Richardson and her beloved husband Lewie.
She will be laid to rest at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Service for immediate family members due to Covid 19 restrictions. Arrangements are entrusted to Starks Funeral Parlor. Please share your memories and photos with the family at www.starksfuneral.com
Andare con Dio Mom.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 474-9119
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Starks Funeral Parlor

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved