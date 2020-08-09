1/2
Shirley Rae Nielsen
1937 - 2020
Shirley Rae Nielsen
1937 ~ 2020
Shirley Rae Nielsen was born on May 20, 1937 to Glendon Maxfield and Elaine Buell Crandall in Altonah, Utah. Shirley passed away peacefully at home on August 2, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Being a farm girl taught her how to grow anything and how to care for others. With her first marriage she had two sons, Clifton Ray Richins and Rickey Lane Richins. She married the love of her life, Darrell Nielsen on October 12, 1957 and the next year they welcomed a daughter, Debra Ann Nielsen.
Shirley was very proud of her family, house and yard. She took great pride in all of it. Her love for flowers was apparent to anyone who visited her home. She was an optician for Standard Optical for more than 20 years. She will be loved and missed by all that have known her.
Survived by her daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, husband and two sons.
Viewings will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 pm and Tues. August 11 from 10:00-10:45 am at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary 4760 So. State Street, Murray.
Graveside services will be on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Murray City Cemetery, 5600 S. Vine Street.
Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 9, 2020.
