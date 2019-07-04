Home

Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 466-8687
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
Graveside service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park
3401 S. Highland Drive
Millcreek, UT
Shirley Rogers Wollschleger


1929 - 2019
Shirley Rogers Wollschleger Obituary
Shirley Rogers Wollschleger
1929-2019
Shirley Rogers Wollschleger, passed away on Friday June 28, 2019.
A graveside service for Shirley will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 S. Highland Drive, Millcreek, Utah 84106. A visitation will be held one hour prior at the Wasatch Lawn Mortuary.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.wasatchlawn.com for the Wollschleger family.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from July 4 to July 5, 2019
