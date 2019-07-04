|
|
Shirley Rogers Wollschleger
1929-2019
Shirley Rogers Wollschleger, passed away on Friday June 28, 2019.
A graveside service for Shirley will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 S. Highland Drive, Millcreek, Utah 84106. A visitation will be held one hour prior at the Wasatch Lawn Mortuary.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.wasatchlawn.com for the Wollschleger family.
