Shirley S. Storrs
12/10/1931 ~ 10/18/2019
Salt Lake City, Ut-Shirley Grace Stone Storrs, 87, passed away peacefully at LDS Hospital after succumbing to a courageous battle with cancer on October 18, 2019. She was born on December 10, 1931, in Salt Lake City to David Ray Stone and Sarah Hibbert Stone and was the youngest of four children. Shirley graduated from South High School in 1949, and earned an Associate's Degree in Music from the University of Utah. After marrying her high school sweetheart, Richard Henry Storrs in the Salt Lake Temple on June 30, 1953, Shirley lived a rich and full life raising five children, traveling abroad, living in Europe, working as a skilled secretary and proofreader, and serving the gospel through her various callings, including serving a 2-year mission to Brisbane, Australia. Music defined her life, traveling the world with her husband as members of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir. Her choir career spanned more than 30 years, taking her to three continents and singing at the inaugurations of four U.S. presidents.
As with her musical achievements, her faithful devotion and service to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was one of her greatest passions and sources of joy. Her musical talents led her to various callings as organist and pianist and Ward Music Director. Fluent in both German and Italian, Shirley also served as a tour guide at the Conference Center over the past six years.
Shirley is survived by her four children, Heidi Storrs, Salt Lake City, UT; Melody Sortor (Doug), Rockport, WA; Sara Olsen, Durango CO; and Andrew Storrs (Mario), San Diego, CA; 9 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Storrs; son, Nathaniel Storrs; and grandchild, Laura.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 11am, at the LDS Chapel, 1883 S. West Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84117, with a viewing prior from 10-10:45 am. Interment will be held at 1pm on Monday, October 28th at the City of Hurricane Cemetery, in Hurricane, Utah. For full obituary and condolences visit www.jenkins-soffe.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 20, 2019