Shirley Sharp

Shirley SharpApril 14,1934 ~ June 10, 2020Shirley was born in Providence Rhode Island to Jerome and Doris Higinbotham. She married Alexander Sharp November 5, 1960. She is preceded in death by her husband and son Kyle. She is survived by daughters Wendy (Pam) and Tracy. Additional family Russ (Kim), Barrett, Bryce, Levi, Hunter, Syd, Carly (Jason), Bob (Ellen).To protect the health of those she loves, no services are planned at this time.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Humane Society or Make A Wish Foundation.