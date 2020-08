Shirley Stevens Lyman, cherished wife, mother, and grandmother passed from this life to be with her eternal companion on July 30, 2020 at the home of her son. Shirley was born on July 18, 1924 to William Thomas Stevens and Rosaline Stringham Stevens.Funeral services will be live-streamed online Wednesday, August 5, at 11:00 am. For a complete obituary and to watch the funeral services please go to: HolbrookMorturary.com