Sibyl Pearl "Patsy" Giles Miller

July 26, 1931 - November 10, 2020

Our sweet mother, Patsy Giles Miller, passed away on November 10, 2020 surrounded by family. Patsy was born on July 26, 1931 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Adrian and Sibyl Whitmore Giles. She grew up in Salt Lake City and attended East High School.

At a very young age, Patsy was quite an accomplished musician, winning major piano competitions. While attending Horace Mann Junior High School, she studied piano at the University of Utah under her uncle Thomas Giles, the dean of the music department. It was during junior high that she served as one of the rehearsal pianists for the Utah Symphony. At age15 she made her debut with the Utah symphony along with a radio performance with the Los Angeles Philharmonic.

While attending the University of Utah, Patsy majored in music performance and education, with a minor in history. She was involved in many campus activities including the music sorority Beta Delta Mu, Homecoming Queen Royalty, along with being the Sweetheart of Sigma Chi.

She taught elementary education and went on to become a reading specialist for the Salt Lake City school district.

An active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Patsy married Del Miller on December 19, 1952 in the Salt Lake Temple. They raised three children, William "Bill", Suzanne and Michelle. While married to Del, Patsy lived in Salt Lake City, Utah, Sacramento, California and Portland, Maine. They later divorced.

Anyone who knew our mother, knew that she took great pride in her appearance, she possessed the most extraordinary work ethic and she could make a dollar go further than most. She was an avid reader and traveled extensively throughout her life.

Patsy also had a lifelong interest in politics. She was the Utah Young Democratic Committeewoman, and at the Democratic National Convention, she was elected to be the National Young Democratic Committeewoman during the Kennedy Administration. She also worked on various political campaigns throughout her life.

Patsy is survived by her children Bill (Kathy Eppler), Suzanne and Michelle Miller, her brother Adrian L. Giles and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, her sister Georgeva Morgan who gave her the name "Patsy", her brothers John Lorenzo Giles and Bryant Whitmore Giles.

A private family graveside service was held at Larkin Sunset Gardens Mortuary in Sandy, Utah, on November 20, 2020. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service to honor Patsy will be held at a later date.



