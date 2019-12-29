|
October 6, 1931 ~ December 26, 2019
Sidney Jay Hadean, age 88, died December 26th 2019 in Kanab, Utah. He was born October 6th 1931 in Salt Lake City to Alta Christina Woodruff who later married Arthur Conrad Hadean. Sidney married Lynn Taylor on April 17th 1954 in Granite, Utah, later solemnized in the Salt Lake City Temple. Lynn passed away in December of 2002. Sidney later married Terre Veater, in Kanab, Utah. Sidney worked as a welder for Tempest and retired after 47 dedicated years of service.
His family was always first, he loved his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He loved to tease them and make them laugh. He taught the value of hard work by example. He loved his yard, garden and working with metal. He turned his career of welding into an art form after he retired. His favorite activity was spending time in the mountains with his family.
Survivors include wife Terre Hadean, children Victoria Cooper, Vicky Lynn (Janson) Riley, Rod (Marcy) Hadean, Greg (Alexi) Hadean, Brad (Alisha) Hadean, Jennie (John) Brinkerhoff, Laura Hadean-Willner, brothers Wilford Hadean and Herman Hadean, sister Carol Kreckow and Sharon Tobias, stepchildren Shon (Wendy) Christofferson, Scot (Linda) Christofferson, Kay Dawn Anderson-Conner in addition to many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by wife Lynn Hadean, siblings Louis Hadean, Florence Hadean, Doug Place, daughter Eddie Myers, grandchildren Cam Hadean and Braelynn Heaton.
Funeral services will be held on Monday Jan 6th 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Kanab South Chapel. Viewings will be held Sunday evening from 6:00-7:00 pm on Jan 5th and Monday from 11:30-12:45 pm. Both will be held at the South Chapel. Burial will follow at the Kanab Cemetery. Arrangements made with Mosdell Mortuary.
Sidney was the kind of dad and grandpa everyone wanted.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 29, 2019