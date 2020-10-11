Sidney Martin Smith

1925 ~ 2020

Sid passed away on October 7, 2020 at the age of 95. A fighter to the end, given only a few hours to live, he battled on for 8 days before he passed. He was born in Butte, Montana on March 24, 1925 to John and Claire Smith. When he was 17, he enlisted to serve his country in World War II aboard an aircraft carrier in the South Pacific. He married Ruth Virginia Neibauer in Billings, Montana in 1951. They met at a Woolworth's store. He always said she was his "million dollar baby he found in a five and ten cent store". They moved to Salt Lake City, where Sid managed the Woolworth's in Sugar House, and later was self-employed as an insurance agent. Ruth and Sid made SLC their home and it is where they raised their four children.

In 1974, Sid became an avid runner. He completed 91 marathons in his lifetime. He held records in distances from the mile to the marathon. Many of his records still stand today. He was one of the first athletes inducted into the World Senior Games Hall of Fame where he competed every year since the games began in 1987. Running was more than a hobby; it was a way of life and Ruthie was cheering him on every step of the way.

Sid was also a member of Toastmasters for over 50 years. A natural salesman, he enjoyed public speaking. He earned the title of Distinguished Toastmaster and served as International Director. He and Ruthie especially enjoyed his years as International Director, as they traveled all over the World to further public speaking through Toastmasters.

Sid was a Christian. He was a lifelong member of the First Congregational Church as well as a Mason. He served as Moderator, was involved in scouting and other church boards and activities. In 2018, he earned his 50-year chip award from Alcoholics Anonymous (AA). He was so proud to have lived sober for 50 years.

He enjoyed politics and he enjoyed people. He was also an outdoorsman who enjoyed hiking, backpacking, and skiing.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. Sid is survived by his children Debbie, Steve, Mark (Lori) and Melinda. Grandchildren Hobie, Tyson (McKenzie), and Chad Smith; and Rhyder, Gunner, Flynn and Teale Robison; and two great grandsons, Memphis and Tomac. Also survived by nephew John (Tricia) McKenna, nieces Judy Wing and LeeAnn (Hank) Pfeifer. Sid will be dearly missed by numerous friends, relatives and his devoted dog, Pepper.

Graveside Services will be Friday October 16, 2020 at 11am at the Mount Olivet Cemetery.



