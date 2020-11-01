1/2
Sidney Ralph Busby
Sidney Ralph Busby
1926 ~ 2020
Sandy, Utah-Our loving father, grandfather and great grandfather, Sidney Ralph Busby, age 94 years, peacefully passed away October 30, 2020 in Sandy, Utah. He was born September 19, 1926 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Sidney Hooper Busby and Eleanore Suzanna Keep. He will be greatly missed! In honor of Sidney's memory a graveside service will be held Wednesday, November 4, 2020, 2:00 pm at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 S. Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah with a viewing from 12:45 pm to 1:45 pm at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary. To view the complete obituary visit www.dignitymemorial.com

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Viewing
12:45 - 01:45 PM
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
NOV
4
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
8014668687
