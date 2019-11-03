|
Sieglinde Luise Bachmann Wrathall
May 6, 1937 ~ Oct 30, 2019
Sieglinde Luise Bachmann Wrathall, our beautiful mother and grandmother was born on May 6, 1937, in Germany to Georg and Frieda Grab Bachmann and passed away in Salt Lake City, Utah, on October 30, 2019. In her youth she was an outstanding student who thrived in school and excelled in math. At the age of 21 she met her future husband, Robert, who was stationed in Heidelberg, Germany. They had one daughter, Susan. In 1967 the family moved to Salt Lake City, Utah, which has been her home ever since. Linde was a vital part of her Sugarhouse neighborhood for 52 years. She remained independent right up to the end and enjoyed working in her yard and tending to her beautiful flowers. Neighbors looked forward to receiving her legendary Spritz cookies every Christmas and zucchini and pumpkin bread throughout the year. Linde treasured her lifelong friendships including many from elementary school. The last few years her friends at The Millcreek Senior Center were especially important to her. In addition to being a wonderful and loyal friend, Linde was an amazing mother and grandmother who doted on her family making every event special. We will miss her terribly. For the past 27 years Linde battled Leiomyosarcoma. She endured several surgeries, chemo treatments, and other therapies. She fought with great courage and determination and her doctors at the Huntsman Center marveled at her strength to keep fighting year after year. Linde will be greatly missed by her heartbroken family and friends. She is survived by her daughter Susan, and granddaughters Sophia and Simone, sister Renate, and nephew and nieces Mario, Jennifer, Leona, and Michele. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and older sister, Waltraud.
Per her wishes she has donated her body to the University of Utah School of Medicine for the purposes of research. Although she requested no services, you can honor Linde by planting some flowers or donating to https://nlmsf.org/donate-leiomyosarcoma-research/
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 3, 2019