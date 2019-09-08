|
|
2003 ~ 2019
In memory of our precious daughter, Sierra Rosalina Chacon, age 16, who returned from her mother's embrace to the loving arms of our Heavenly Father on Saturday morning, 17-Aug-2019. Sierra was born Friday, August 15th, 2003, in Augusta, GA.
Sierra and her mother, Brandilee Kussee Chacon, were asleep in Big Cottonwood Canyon during a mother daughter campout for her 16th birthday when a vehicle traveling down canyon lost control and crashed into the vehicle they were sleeping in.
Always eager to help others, Sierra was a beautiful, young and vibrant teenager. She brought great joy to all those she encountered. Sierra enjoyed helping her mother with children programs at the Draper Library, hanging out with friends, and listening to her favorite band "The Beatles".
Sierra loved spending time with her 6-year-old brother, Colton, friends, family and her Boston Terrier, Earl. She enjoyed nature, hiking in Utah's beautiful mountains, star gazing with her parents, and trout rodeos with her brother in Marysvale, UT.
Sierra will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Sierra was a talented young artist having won several art awards at Hillcrest High School and the Eccles Art Center in Ogden. Sierra enjoyed working with other artists and recently completed her second apprenticeship at Spyhop in Salt Lake City.
Sierra will be dearly missed by her Brother, Coltonio Chacon, Parents Secundino and Brandilee Chacon, Maternal Grandparents, John Kussee and CarolAnn Gudjenova, Paternal Grandparents, Jose and Isabelle Chacon and countless uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, 15-Sept-2019, in Sierra's honor at the Salt Lake County Viridian Event Center, 8030 South 1825 West, West Jordan, UT 84088. The reception will begin at 2:00 pm with a funeral service from 3:00 to 5:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the non-profit organization, Spyhop, at https://spyhop.org/donate/ who gave Sierra so much joy and purpose in life.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 8, 2019