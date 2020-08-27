Signe Georgia Thomson Jacobsen
1930~2020
Signe Georgia Thomson Jacobsen passed away at home in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the age of 90. Signe, who was born in South Africa, immigrated to the United States in 1995. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother to her family, step-family, and dear friend to countless others. A dedicated member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Signe served in many capacities. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A graveside service will be held Saturday, August 29,2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Memorial Mountain View Cemetery: 3115 E Bengal Blvd (7800 S), Cottonwood Heights, UT. Additional information can be found online at www.memorialutah.com
.