Neil O'Donnell and Sons Mortuary
372 East First South
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
(801) 363-6641
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Neil O'Donnell and Sons Mortuary
372 East First South
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
Vigil
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Neil O'Donnell and Sons Mortuary
372 East First South
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
1:30 PM
Cathedral of the Madeleine
331 East South Temple
Simon Prescilano Vigil


1965 - 2019
Simon Prescilano Vigil Obituary
Simon P Vigil
"Cye"
Oct 30, 1965 ~ Dec 2, 2019
Our beloved father, brother, grandfather, and friend, Simon Prescilano Vigil passed away on December 2, 2019 at his home. He was born October 30, 1965 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Paul and Toni Vigil.
He served in the US Army after being honorably discharged, he worked as a mechanic. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping, Nascar and his Green Bay Packers. For those who knew him, he was a kind and caring man, always willing to help, and a jokester (love you Dad).
He is survived by his daughters McKall E. Vigil and Trista N. Vigil, four sisters, Jerri (Mitch) Quintana, Bobbie Lucero, Maria Luz (Raymond) Payne, Pauline "Nina" (Herlindo) Aquilar, and one brother Tony Vigil, two grandsons, Chance and Kol Leech, and many nieces and nephews, in which he had a very special bond with each and every one, and Karla Jo Beckstead.
He was preceded in death by his parents Paul and Toni Vigil, son Shaun Leech, brother-in-Law, Michael Lucero, and nephew Bobby Dean Vigil, and niece Melissa Ann.
A funeral mass will be celebrated Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. at the Cathedral of the Madeleine, 331 East South Temple. A vigil service will be held Monday at 7:00 p.m. at Neil O'Donnell and Sons Mortuary, 372 East 100 South, where friends may call from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. Committal, Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 4th Avenue and T Street.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 6, 2019
