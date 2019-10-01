|
|
1951 ~ 2019
Siosiua Po'oi Kioa surrounded by his family returned to his Heavenly Father after a courageous battle with congestive heart failure on Sept. 26, 2019. Born February 6, 1951, in Nuku'alofa, Tonga to Viliami Sovea Kioa and Mele Matelone Livai. Siua attended Liahona Highschool, BYU Hawaii and later the University of Utah. He also served a full-time mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. On May 17, 1974, Siosiua married the love of his life, Sanilaita Latu in the Oakland, California Temple. Siua loved the Gospel of Jesus Christ and spent his life serving in many callings, Scoutmaster, BIshop, HIgh Council, a member of the Stake Presidency, and a Patriarch. At the time of his passing, Siua was a Temple Sealer at the Salt Lake Temple. He was a man with an agenda. Just like the scout motto "Be Prepared". This was Dad. He would attend his meetings 30 min before it starts. He would always say anything less is considered late already. He was prepared and he spent his final year preparing us. He is survived by his wife, Sanilaita Latu Kioa, his children, Leslie Malisa (David) Kuma, Mele Arlene (Sione) Havili, Sovea Po'oi (Meiling), Siaosi Alani (Bree) , Joshua Jr. (Vaoahi) Kioa, 42 grandchildren, his siblings, Alisi (Peni) Muti, Nafetalai Unga (Siosiana) Kioa,and many nieces, nephews, cousins, uncles and aunties. Preceded in death by his parents Viliami Sovea and Mele Matelone Kioa, and 3 older brothers, Viliami Tomu Kioa (Kioavaivai), Viliami Pupungtoa Kioa, and Siaosi Pa Kioa.
WAKE- Thursday, October 3. 6:00pm-9:00pm
Location- Cannon Stake Center 934 Fremont Ave. Salt Lake City.
Funeral Service- Friday, October 4. 12:00pm-1:00pm
Location- Cannon Stake Center
Interment- Redwood Memorial Estate 6500 South Redwood Rd. West Jordan
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2019