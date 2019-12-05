|
Skarlet Luka Beck
In Loving Memory of SKARLET LUKA BECK
Most people only dream of angels… we held one in our arms
Skarlet, our precious little Angel was born Oct 2, 2019. She returned to her Heavenly Father, only two months old, Dec 1, 2019. Skarlet was a little beauty! She was born 6 lbs 14 ozs with deep blue eyes and soft wisps of blonde hair. Friends and family thought she looked a lot like her daddy. She had a strong finger grip and loved being snuggled by her parents, grandparents and big sister Karizma. Her parents treasure the moments they were blessed to cuddle her and listen to her baby talk. They loved watching her eat, sleep and smile. Our family feels blessed to have known this precious, little angel for her very short earthly life.
Receiving and rejoicing with Skarlet in heaven are Great Grandparents; Beverly Luker (paternal), Bud Guyer (paternal), Patricia Talbot (maternal), Donald Talbot (maternal), Great Aunt Colleen (Guyer) Winn (paternal), Great Aunt Lori Christensen (maternal). Skarlet will be forever lovingly remembered by her mother and father, Chris and Micaela Beck, big sister, Karizma Beck, grandparents, Paul and Madeline Beck, grandfather Jerry Talbot and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who loved her very much.
A funeral service will take place at Redwood Memorial Estate, 6500 S Redwood Rd, SLC, UT 84123. Viewing Starts at 12:00 - 1:45 pm. Funeral at 2 pm. Burial at 3 pm. Family is invited back to Kearns 4th ward, 4232 W 5015 S, for a luncheon after the grave dedication.
The family would like to thank all who have helped, loved and supported Chris and Micaela through this difficult time. They sincerely appreciate all the prayers and condolences.
"Your wings were ready, but our hearts were not"
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 5, 2019