Skyler Lyndon Mair
and Charity Marie
Longaker Mair
1996 ~ 2019 1976 ~ 2019
Skyler passed away August 18, 2019 in Lehi, Utah. Skyler was born on December 21, 1996 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Charity Marie Longaker Mair and Lyndon Shane Mair.
Charity passed away August 20, 2019 in Lehi, Utah from a cardiac arrest. Charity was born on May 19, 1976 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Elizabeth Jane Shaffer Longaker and John Douglas Longaker.
Full obituaries for Skyler and Charity can be seen at didericksenmemorial.com.
A dual funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 12 noon in the Neffs Canyon Ward, 4176 S Adonis Dr. (3950 E), Salt Lake City, Utah. A viewing will be held where friends and family are invited to gather and pay their respects or share memories. This will be at the same location on Friday August 30th from 6-8 pm and on Saturday August 31st from 10-11:30 am. Interment will follow the services at the Holladay Memorial Park Cemetery, 4900 S Memory Lane, Holladay, Utah (just east of former Cottonwood Mall). Funeral services and floral arrangements are under the direction of Didericksen Memorial.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2019