|
|
Sandy White passed of natural causes in the comfort of her home. Born in Brooklyn, she lived in New York for the first of her many lives.
Moving to Colorado in her 30s, she became a ski bum. She made her way to Utah where she raised her family, as she pursued her many passions: hiking, skiing, fashion, the Arts as a patron and volunteer for the Utah Opera Symphony Pioneer Theater Guild. She loved parties, young people, new ideas, and had a general zest for life.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Duane White, and son, David White. She is survived by her loving daughter, Lisa White, her sister, Elissa Slanger, and much extended family and friends. A private service will take place this week.
Guestbook to post messages for Sandy's family and a full obituary are available at: HolbrookMortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 11, 2019