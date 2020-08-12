Sonja Anderton
1940 ~ 2020
Roosevelt, UT- Sonja Neilsen Anderton, 80, passed away on August 8, 2020 in Vernal, Utah, after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. Born on June 22, 1940 in Bridgeland, Utah to Clyde and Naturitch Neilsen. She married Garth Levi Anderton in Roosevelt, Utah, on September 13, 1957, he died September 23, 2014. They began raising their 3 boys at Dugway Proving Grounds. In 1969 they relocated to Terra, Utah, just outside of Dugway, where they purchased a small farm and raised just about everything you can imagine.
In 1975, Garth retired and the family moved back to the Uintah Basin and settled in Neola. Sonja worked at First Security Bank in Roosevelt, and later spent many years of employment with the Ute Tribe Cattle Enterprises.
Sonja was much beloved by everyone who knew her. She had a wonderful sense of humor, and loved to laugh.
She was a very talented artist, excelling in hand-painted ceramics. She was an accomplished seamstress, quilter and had many other artistic accomplishments.
Sonja will be always remembered as an excellent cook and baker. Her home was always the natural gathering place, and there was always room for one more.
Sonja is survived by her 3 sons: Taggart, Kit (Mary Lee), Jubal (Cindy), seven grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, LaJean (Sandy) Richman, Janice Hall, Gwen Reynolds, Manfred (Pat) Neilsen, Lloyd (Lee) Neilsen, and Becky Devener. Preceded in death by her husband, Garth her brother, Lonny Neilsen, and her parents.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Neola Cemetery in Neola, Utah, with an informal viewing at the Hullinger Mortuary, 457 E 300 N, Roosevelt on Thursday from 1:00 - 5:00 p.m.
Condolences may be shared at www.hullingermortuary.com