June 26, 1941 ~ June 18, 2020

Our remarkable wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, Sonja Ruth Bergstedt Anthony, passed from the arms of her loving family on earth into those of her adoring family in heaven on Thursday, June 18, 2020. After jousting with cancer for a fourth time, she passed with courage, grace and dignity leaving a legacy of faith in her Savior Jesus Christ and His eternal plan of happiness.

Ruthie is the fifth child of Norwegian immigrants Henrik Waldemar Bergstedt and Ruth Nilsen Bergstedt. She was always proud of her Norwegian heritage and has passed the love of that beautiful country, its traditions, language, food and culture onto her children and grandchildren.

At age 15, Ruth was fortunate to have a handsome young man from Chesterfield carry her groceries to the car. After a four-year courtship she was sealed to Harold Glenn Anthony on July 21, 1960, in the Logan, Utah temple. They loved, liked and served each other throughout their marriage. Their four children, Layfe Robert Anthony (Mariby Stewart), Layne Henrik Anthony, Sonja Camille Anthony (Kenneth Hansen) and Alisyn Marie Anthony (Joe O'Neal) are truly blessed to have had Ruth as their mother. She taught them by example to work hard and study hard, edit their writing, practice their penmanship, the proper use of a semi-colon, level and screed concrete within a millimeter, laugh (even in church), eat good food, endure life's trials with faith and hope and treat others with kindness and respect.

Ruth was a friend, mentor and mother figure to neighbors, work colleagues and strangers. She made, and kept, friends everywhere she went and had meaningful impact on the lives of many. She treasured her relationships with her childhood friends from Ramona Avenue, Irving Junior High and Highland High School's first graduating class. She loved and relied on her Club ladies. She nurtured and was served by close neighbors and caring ward members throughout her life. Ruth had a personality that naturally attracted people to her. Strangers often approached her to comment on her beautiful hair and gorgeous skin. Inevitably a conversation would ensue and Ruth would establish a connection, making them feel as though they had been friends for life. Ruth was comfortable with people. She made the King of Norway laugh and created a safe respite for hotel housekeepers to enjoy a Diet Coke. She loved clutching babies to her bosom and could carry on a meaningful conversation with a child of any age.

In her professional life she was known by her first name, Sonja. She loved working at the University of Utah in Cardiovascular Genetics, the Department of Cardiology and as the first Administrative Assistant for the Huntsman Cancer Institute. Sonja was a dedicated employee. She was smart, resourceful, tenacious and kind. She mothered many through their cardiology fellowships, some of whom treated her ailments in recent years.

Ruth loved to travel and experienced the beauty of many places on this earth. She relished sitting on her porch in Toquerville watching "Ruth's Butte" change colors with the setting sun. She especially enjoyed accompanying Camille and the girls to Monterey, California. She became so well known in town that if Camille showed up in the airport, hotel or restaurant without her, people would ask, "Where's your mom?"

Ruth is survived by her husband of 60 years, Glenn; children Layfe, Layne, Camille and Alisyn; grandchildren Ian (Corinne), Chase (Catalina), Devin, Sierra, Tate, Paige, Isaac, Nina and Jessica; bonus grandchildren Taylor, Hunter, Alys, James, Austin, Emma, Brinley and Boston; siblings Jack Bergstedt, Helen Bradshaw, Steven Bergstedt (Irene), sister-in-law Connie Bergstedt, brother-in-law Robert Horton along with many adoring nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, brother Einar Bergstedt, sister Eleanor Horton, brothers-in-law Frank Bradshaw, Earl Anthony and Eugene Scholes, sisters-in-law Ronda Bergstedt, Sandra Anthony and Carolyn Jean Scholes, and in-laws Robert Harold Anthony and Frieda Hermina Hubner Anthony.

Upon her passing Glenn spoke these words about Ruth, "She was a special lady, there is no kiddin' about it."

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a family graveside service was held June 20, 2020, at the Salt Lake City Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Wiscombe Memorial.



