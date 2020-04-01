Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rudd Funeral Home - Garland
1234 South Main
Garland, UT 84312
435-257-5050
Resources
More Obituaries for Sonja Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sonja Young

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sonja Young Obituary
Sonja Stapley Young
1939 ~ 2020
Sonja Stapley Young was born on April 4, 1939 in Cedar City, Utah to Elton W. Stapley and Elva Lunt Stapley. She passed away on March 29, 2020. Sonja grew up in Cedar City and attended school there. She met Neil Young while in college and they were married in the New Zealand Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on December 6, 1961.
They raised five children in Lehi, Utah, where they resided for over 40 years.
In lieu of flowers make donations to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Humanitarian Fund.
Condolences and a tribute can be found on www.ruddfuneralhome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sonja's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -