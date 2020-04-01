|
|
Sonja Stapley Young
1939 ~ 2020
Sonja Stapley Young was born on April 4, 1939 in Cedar City, Utah to Elton W. Stapley and Elva Lunt Stapley. She passed away on March 29, 2020. Sonja grew up in Cedar City and attended school there. She met Neil Young while in college and they were married in the New Zealand Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on December 6, 1961.
They raised five children in Lehi, Utah, where they resided for over 40 years.
In lieu of flowers make donations to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Humanitarian Fund.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 1, 2020