1/1
Sonya Regina Hennig
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sonya's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sonya Regina Hennig
Aug. 11, 1963 - Nov. 30, 2020
Our loving daughter and sister Sonya died November 30, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. She was born on August 11, 1963 in Salt Lake City to Manfred and Rose Hennig. She was the second oldest of four daughters. The family moved from Sandy to Murray before Sonya started the third grade. In 1981, she graduated from Murray High School. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in psychology from Westminster College in 1985. She worked for a few years before becoming disabled.
Sonya was a loving and caring person who easily made friends. She had a special place in her heart for those who were often overlooked by her peers. Growing up she always had a wonderful imagination, a sense of adventure, a gift for story telling, and she was naturally born artist. Spending time with her family, going for drives in the mountains, shopping, and fishing were just a few of her favorite things to do. Anyone who knew Sonya knew that "pop" and pizza were her go to comforts.
She was preceded in death by her mom Rose Hennig. She is survived by her dad Manfred Hennig and her sisters, Simone, Evelyn, and Nancy Hennig.
The family would like to thank her second family, the staff and residents of Willowood Care Center for the love and compassion they have shown her over the years.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 pm at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 4760 S. State Street, Murray, Utah and on Monday, December 7, 2020 from 10:00-10:45 am. A graveside service will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 11:00 am the Murray City Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held in the late summer of 2021. Information will come at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Homes & Cremation Center - Murray Location
Send Flowers
DEC
7
Viewing
10:00 - 10:45 AM
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Homes & Cremation Center - Murray Location
Send Flowers
DEC
7
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Murray City Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Homes & Cremation Center - Murray Location
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
(801)266-0222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Homes & Cremation Center - Murray Location

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved