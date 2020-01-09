Home

POWERED BY

Services
RUSSON BROTHERS BOUNTIFUL MORTUARY
295 N. MAIN ST.
Bountiful, UT 84010-6135
(801) 295-5505
Viewing
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
9:00 AM
RUSSON BROTHERS BOUNTIFUL MORTUARY
295 N. MAIN ST.
Bountiful, UT 84010-6135
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Spero Bavelas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Spero James Bavelas


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Spero James Bavelas
1951~2020
Centerville, UT-Spero J. Bavelas, born on May 31, 1951, has passed away on January 4th, 2020 due to illness. Spero was the son of James and Helen Bavelas. He is survived by his two children, Joshua Spero and James Gus, and by 5 grandchildren. He is remembered by his brother Andrew, his sister in law Joanne, his nieces and nephews Adam, Helena, and Anna, along with their own spouses and children.
Spero is fondly remembered by the community as one of Centerville's few surviving farmers, always happy to show anyone and everyone around the property and introduce them to the animals. He kept such interesting animals as a Buffalo, a Yak, cattle, and the many sheep and goats. Known for his prize winning goats, it was common for him to take young men and women of the 4H and teach them how to properly milk, feed, care, and show the animals. His goats regularly took prizes in the Davis, Salt Lake, Weber county fairs, as well as the State Fair. He will be remembered by all whose lives he touched.
The viewing for Spero will be held at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful, Utah, Saturday, January 11th at 9:00 am. Thank you for your support of the family at this time.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Spero's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -