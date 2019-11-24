Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Hidden Valley Country Club
11820 Highland Dr
Sandy, UT
Stacee Jo Bahler Sorensen


1958 - 2019
Stacee Jo Bahler Sorensen Obituary
Salt Lake City, UT-Stacee Jo (Bahler) Sorensen, 61, passed away peacefully in her home on November 12, 2019, after her courageous two-year battle with stage IV Melanoma. Stacee was born October 16, 1958, in Anderson, Indiana to Max Eugene Bahler and Elaine Emma Wackerle Bahler. She was known for her contagious laugh, quirky sense of humor, a love for all animals, and passion for helping others.
Stacee is survived by her daughter Lauren Blatnik; brothers Scott, Steve, and Stuart Bahler, stepson Eric (Kim) Sorensen (grandson Wesley); and stepdaughter Liz (Chad Gibson) Sorensen. She is also survived by Randy Blatnik, Soren Sorensen. Preceded in death by her mother Elaine and father Max Bahler.
A celebration of Stacee's life will begin with a social hour at 2:00 p.m., followed by tributes to begin at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Hidden Valley Country Club (11820 Highland Dr, Sandy, UT). Contributions can be made in Stacee's honor at https://bestfriends.org/donate/make-gift-memory . Click on Make a Memorial Gift.
Full obituary online at www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 24, 2019
