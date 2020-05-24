|
May 1,1967 ~ May 16, 2020
Stacie passed away on the morning of May 16, 2020 at the age of 53 with her husband Thomas Hart by her side in her West Valley home.
Stacy is survived by her husband Thomas Hart, her kids: Nick Black (Stephanie Black), TJ Hart, Brandis Touhuni (Misi Touhuni), Falicia Watkins (Calvin Thayer), Patricia Shemenski (Chris Messenger), and Tyrel Faddis (Stephanie Reed). Also her mom, step mom, brothers, & sister in law's. She is a daughter, sister, mother, aunt, grandma, & great grandma. She has 11 kids, 24 grand kids, and 1 great grand kid.
Stacie met her father Rex Byron Morrill in heaven as well as a bunch of loved ones. Stacie is finally at peace, fly high our angel.
Once Covid 19 is over we will be having a celebration of life for Stacie Hart.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 24, 2020