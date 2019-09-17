Home

Viewing
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Eastdell LDS chapel
9855 South 2300 East
Sandy, UT
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
12:30 PM
Eastdell LDS chapel
9855 South 2300 East
Sandy, UT
Stanford Grant Ellsworth


1933 - 2019
Stanford Grant Ellsworth Obituary
4/24/1933 ~ 9/12/2019
Our beloved hero, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend passed peacefully from this earth at 8:20 pm, September 12th, surrounded by family at his bedside, and welcomed to the warm embrace of loved ones waiting on the other side.
A viewing and reception will be held at the Eastdell LDS chapel at 9855 South 2300 East in Sandy, Utah, from 7:00 to 9:00 PM on Thursday, September 19th. The funeral service will be held at the same location at 12:30 PM on Friday, September 20th. Interment to follow at the Utah Veterans Cemetery and Memorial Park, Bluffdale, Utah. For more information and online condolences join us at www.independentfuneralservices.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 17, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.