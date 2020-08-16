1/1
Stanley Albert Mackley
1941 - 2020
Stanley Albert "Butch" Mackley passed away on August 8, 2020 of natural causes. He was born on March 1, 1941 in Challis, Idaho to Albert and Pearl Alice Mackley. The second youngest of eight children. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers: Tom, Chuck, Blaine, Delbert, and Frank.
Stanley spent his childhood and early adult years in Idaho. He became a journeyman lineman and worked for Williams Construction for several years in Bozeman, Montana. In 1978, Stanley accepted a position as a lineman with Utah Power & Light in Salt Lake City where he worked until his retirement. Stanley served in the United States Army and National Guard as a Staff sergeant in the 163rd Attack Helicopter Troop.
In 1972, Stanley married the love of his life, MaryAnn. Together, they had two children, Treasure and Tyler Mackley. Stanley and MaryAnn divorced in 1996 and remained close throughout his life. Stanley is survived by his sister Kathleen (LaVelle); brother George (Noreen); his ex-wife and friend MaryAnn and his three children: Jan (Wayne) Hanberg and their sons Greg (Megan), Randy (Daisy), Jacob, Wes (Emilee), Josh (Becca) and Daniel Hanberg; daughter Treasure Mackley (Kristofer Amblad) and their son Nikolas; son Tyler Mackley and his son Micah; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Stanley loved to fish, golf, gamble at the casino and ride horses. He was a terrible tipper, and he loved unconditionally and without expectation.
Graveside services will be held for the family and close friends at Camp Williams Veterans Memorial Park, 17111 S. Camp Williams Rd., Bluffdale on Monday, August 17th at 1:00 PM. To protect the health and safety of our community, we ask that attendee's respect social distancing and wear masks.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Camp Williams Veterans Memorial Park
