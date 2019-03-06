|
|
Stanley Arland Maynard
1941 ~ 2019
Stanley Arland Maynard, born January 23, 1941 passed away February 27, 2019 age 78. Preceded in death by his wife Peggy and grandson Spencer. Survived by children Stanley (Stephanie) and Patty (Curtis), nine grandchildren and, soon to be, seven great-grandchildren. Viewing at Goff Mortuary March 8, 2019 6-8 pm and March 9, 2019 at 7825 S. Olympus St., Midvale, UT at 10 am followed by the funeral at 11. For full obituary, go to www.goffmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 6, 2019