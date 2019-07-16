|
Stanley Carpenter Jorgenson
1936~2019
Stanley Carpenter Jorgenson passed away on the evening of July 12, 2019, at the age of 83. He is survived by his brother Sherrell, his daughter, Tamara, his grandsons, Jeremy (m. Jessica), Brandon (m. Caralee), and Christopher (m. Amber), and by his six great grandchildren. He was predeceased in death by three months by his wife of 59 years, Ida Mockli Jorgenson. Stan was one of 5 children in the Hyrum Willis and Pearl La Rue Carpenter Jorgenson family of Peoa. Stan was an army veteran, a 27 year veteran of the SLCPD, and a ten year civilian employee of the police department. He was an active hunter. He shot trap competitively for 46 years winning numerous local and regional trap competitions. He was inducted into the Utah Trap Shooting Hall of Fame. A viewing will be held at the Canyon Rim 2nd Ward (3100 E 3000 South, SLC) on Wednesday, July 17, 6:00pm-8:00pm, and Thursday, July 18 10:00am-10:45am. Funeral services will follow at 11:00am. For full obituary visit: www.memorialutah.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 16, 2019