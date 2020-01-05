|
1936 ~ 2019
Sandy, UT-Our beloved husband, father, brother and grandfather, passed away on December 6, 2019 at his home. Stanley was born March 12, 1936 a son of his late Mother and Father Mary Elizabeth Gregory and Elmer Bennett Inlay. He wedded his late high school sweetheart, Margie Inlay, with whom was married for over 57 years. Stanley is survived by his children, Debbie; Stan Jr. (Rick); David; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren as well as his siblings Dolores Cooper, Irene Winn, Kaye Vaccaro and Judy Petersen. Proceeded siblings in death include- Floyd Inlay, Leona Begent & Ellen Foster.
Throughout his life he enjoyed spending time with his family in the great outdoors, watching Western films, the Country music genre, and working hard while accomplishing his creative goals. Stan was a graduate of Murray High School Class of 1955. An honored Veteran, Stanley was a Seaman in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War 1953-1957. Stanley received his Associate Degree from Utah Technical College in Applied Science within Heavy Duty Mechanics. With further studies, he received a Doctor of Motors from the Dana Corporation. Stan worked for Kennecott Copper/RioTinto and retired after working 32 years as a skilled welder. As one of many creative goals, he owned and operated two successful family businesses, The Lollipop and Southgate Daycares.
A dedicated and hard-working man of service to his family and Country, Stanley will be greatly honored and remembered.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Celebration of Life Service honoring Stanley on January 10, 2020 at Utah Veteran's Cemetery & Memorial which is Located at 17111 South Camp Williams Road Riverton, Utah 84065.
Services will begin at 11 a.m. to 12 noon. Graveyard Service with Color Guard will begin 12:30pm.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 5, 2020