Stanley Henderson

1926 - 2020

Stanley Henderson of Salt Lake City died at his home July 23. He was the husband of the late Ruth Jameson Henderson of Salt Lake and the son of Robert Woodland Henderson and Winafred Smith Henderson of Arimo, Idaho. He is survived by a daughter, Mrs. Harold Wenglinsky (Maria) and a grandson, Martin Wenglinsky, of Brooklyn, New York; a sister, and Mrs. Wendel Dunn (Alice), of Pocatello. He taught in the Davis County Schools for nearly fifty years, and had been a friend of Bill W. for thirty seven years and in that fellowship helped many people.

Burial will take place Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Mount Olivet Cemetery, 1342 East 500 South.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store