1/1
Stanley Henderson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stanley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stanley Henderson
1926 - 2020
Stanley Henderson of Salt Lake City died at his home July 23. He was the husband of the late Ruth Jameson Henderson of Salt Lake and the son of Robert Woodland Henderson and Winafred Smith Henderson of Arimo, Idaho. He is survived by a daughter, Mrs. Harold Wenglinsky (Maria) and a grandson, Martin Wenglinsky, of Brooklyn, New York; a sister, and Mrs. Wendel Dunn (Alice), of Pocatello. He taught in the Davis County Schools for nearly fifty years, and had been a friend of Bill W. for thirty seven years and in that fellowship helped many people.
Burial will take place Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Mount Olivet Cemetery, 1342 East 500 South.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Burial
01:00 PM
Mount Olivet Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved