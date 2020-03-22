|
|
Stanley Herbert Kilbourne
1924 ~ 2020
Our beloved Father and Grandfather, age 95, passed from this life and was reunited with his eternal companion of 73 years on March 17, 2020 in St. George, Utah.Stan was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on June 7, 1924 to Herbert Kilbourne and Edith White Kilbourne. He was the oldest of two children. Stan was raised in Salt Lake City where he graduated from South High. When WWII began, Stan served honorably in the Navy. He married his high school sweetheart, Shirley Thomas, on April 8,1946 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. Stan graduated from the University of Utah. Together they raised two children in their home in Holladay, Utah. Stan was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
Stan is survived by his two daughters, Wendy Kilbourne and Kathy (Evan) Spencer; 5 grandchildren, and one great granddaughter.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Shirley Thomas Kilbourne; sister Margaret Kilbourne Earl; parents Herbert and Edith Kilbourne.
Due to current conditions, services for immediate family are being held at 11:00 am Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Memorial Mountain View Cemetery, 3115 E Bengal Blvd. (7800 S) in Cottonwood Heights, Utah.
In lieu of flowers, please do a kind deed, as Stan would've done, and take care of your family and neighbors during this difficult time.
A full obituary can be found and condolences shared at www.McMillanMortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 22, 2020