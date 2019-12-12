|
|
Stanton Andrew Nelson, 88, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, December 10, 2019, at home, surrounded by his loving family.
Stan was born August 31, 1931, in Redmond, Utah, the son of James Hilton Nelson and Cleo Lucille Anderson. Stan married Marillyn Louise Kreutzer, August, 9, 1956, in Salt Lake City, Utah and were the proud and loving parents to 5 children, 13 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.
Dad grew up in Redmond, Utah, a small, rural farming community, in central Utah. He was the 5th of ten children, and at an early age learned the true meaning of hard work, working side by side with his father and siblings on the family farm. Understanding the nature of hard work benefitted Dad throughout his life. Dad graduated from Sevier High School, and attend Snow College until he voluntarily joined the United States Air Force and honorably served his country in the Korean conflict. Following his service, he met and married the love his life, Marillyn, in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple. Mom and Dad planted their roots in Salt Lake City, and for the next 63 years, raised a faithful posterity, and served generously in their community. Dad was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend to all. One of Dads greatest qualities was his gift of conversation and his unique ability of putting all those he talked to at ease, and befriending complete strangers. Dad loved his family and was our biggest supporter and cheerleader throughout all of our life events. Early on in their marriage, and at a young age, Dad opened and owned 'Stan's 66', and later worked for Goodyear, General, and B&R Tire.
Dad was a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving faithfully in many church capacities. Dad had an unwavering faith and testimony of the gospel, and of his Savior, Jesus Christ. One of Dads cherished callings was serving and sharing his testimony, alongside his sweetheart, as a missionary in the Salt Lake City, Utah, Inner City Mission.
As a family, we would like to extend a special thank you to our sister, Cynthia, for her loving, kind, and compassionate care and attention she provided Dad as she attended to his needs in his final days.
Dad is survived by his wife of 63 years, Marillyn. His children, Brian (Mirin), Cynthia, Lance, Greg (Janette); and son-in-law, Marvin Procter. He is survived by his 12 grandchildren, Tyler (Heather), Cami (Geoff), Alex (Emily), Hillary, Brett (Chelsea), Chelsey (Corey), Spencer (Abbie), Becky, Nelson, Nicholas, Nate, Hayden; and by his siblings, Chad, Terrell, Garn, Grace, and Iris.
Dad is preceded in death by his dear daughter, Denise; grandson, Jonathon; parents, Hilton & Cleo Nelson; and siblings, Wayne, Reese, Ruel, and Cliff.
Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, December 13, 2019, at the Olympus Stake Center, located at 2675 E 4430 S. Relatives and friends may call Friday, prior to services, from 9:00 - 10:30, at the Stake Center. Interment at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park. Guestbook to post messages for the family available at: HolbrookMortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 12, 2019