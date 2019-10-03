|
1954 ~ 2019
Mesquite, NV-Statt Lou Berger, 64, a beloved father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and friend passed away September 24, 2019 at his home in Mesquite, NV. He was born on October 16, 1954 in Driggs, ID to Hazel Buxton Berger and Keith Lou Berger.
Statt was raised in Centerville, UT. He was a graduate of Viewmont High School and Weber State University. He earned an Associates Degree in Paramedicine. He took great pride in his work as a volunteer fireman, plumber, professional fireman, paramedic, and Life Flight medic. He had a passion for all things sports - especially golf. He had countless golfing buddies and enjoyed his time on the course. He was the most selfless and caring man. He was always available to help with anything. Anyone who met Statt was better for having known him.
He is survived by his daughters Brittney (Jarrod) Hall, Stacy (Mark) Mathews, Lindsea (Lee) Barlow, Ashlea (Ahren) Mosgeller, and Diana Bateman; 13 grandchildren; his mother Hazel Buxton Berger; and siblings Jay Berger, Patti Trujillo, Ty Berger, Shirlee Flandro, Gina Zwahlen, and Jamie Burnett. Preceded in death by father Keith Lou Berger, and nieces Alyssa Burnett and Vanessa Berger.
Viewing will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 10am-11am at Myers Mortuary 250 N Fairfield Rd, Layton, UT. Funeral services will follow at 11:30am. Cremation under the direction of Myers Mortuary.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 3, 2019