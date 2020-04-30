|
Stefani Lynn Norton
1987 ~ 2020
Our beautiful Stefani Lynn Norton passed away peacefully on April 26, 2020 after a very long and courageous battle with cancer.
Stef was born on January 29, 1987 in Murray, Utah to Debbie and Paul Norton. She was raised in Murray, Utah and graduated from Murray High School in 2005. She learned from an early age from her very giving and generous mother how to bake delicious treats and then how to give them away to everyone that she came in contact with. Stef loved being with her family, bowling with her brother Eric, playing Bunco with her treasured friends, and especially spending fun times with her nieces and nephews.
Stef had a magnetic countenance and it wasn't uncommon for her to be surrounded by countless friends as well as those she'd never met but who were mesmerized by her charismatic personality.
Stef had a testimony of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. She was full of faith and light, of joy and wisdom, of fun and humor, and most of all, of unconditional love, acceptance, and a nearly divine empathy for others.
We love you and will miss you "Stesh" and we can't wait to be with you again!
The family would like to send a special thanks to: Dr. William Nibley, Anita MacDonald, & the staff at Utah Cancer Specialists; Dr. Karen Zempolich, Dr. Thomas Skidmore, Dr. Vilija Avizonis, and the wonderful nurses at St. Mark's Hospital; and Dr. Laura Lambert, Dr. Soloman, the ICU staff, and the 4th Floor at the Huntsman Cancer Center. We are also so grateful for the Huntsman At Home Team for the amazing care that Stefani was given.
Stefani was preceded in death by her grandparents Don & Connie Heiner, Leo & Charlene Norton, and her Daddy, Paul.
She is survived by her Mommy Deb, sisters Mindi (Kevin) Harley, Natalie Crow, and Nicole (Hank) Pyle, and brother Eric Norton, as well as many beloved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions there will be a private family viewing at Russon Mortuary, 295 N. Main St., Bountiful, Utah on Thursday, April 30th from 6-8 pm. There will also be a Graveside Service on Friday, May 1st at 1pm at Elysian Gardens Cemetery, 1075 E. 4580 S., Millcreek, Utah where everyone is welcome. The family would like to remind all guests to please keep in mind social distancing guidelines.
We would also encourage anyone who would like to leave remembrances and condolences to do so on the Russon Mortuary website since there will be no guest book available at this time, www.russonmortuary.com/obituary/Stefani-Norton.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 30, 2020