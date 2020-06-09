Stella Maestas Marcusen

1939 ~ 2020

Murray, UT-Stella Maestas Marcusen passed away peacefully at home on June 7, 2020 at the age of 81. She was born on February 1, 1939 in Fruita, Colorado to Joe and Mary Otero Maestas. She married John Marcusen on September 30, 1960.

Stella is survived by her children: Terry (James) Kessimakis, Mark, Julie, and Sunday Pearl. Five grandchildren: Tonee Lee, Robert, Jonathan, Daniel, and Rachael, one great granddaughter K'Lee, sisters: Elizabeth, Virginia, and Mary Lou.

She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers: Phil, Danny and Jim.

An evening viewing will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah 84123. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the same location. Interment to follow.

Due to the landscape of COVID-19, the viewing will be staggered with no more than 50 attendees in the building at the same time. All are welcome. Masks are recommended by the family and the mortuary.

Mom, you will be greatly missed, and forever remembered in our hearts.



