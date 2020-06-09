Stella Marcusen
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stella Maestas Marcusen
1939 ~ 2020
Murray, UT-Stella Maestas Marcusen passed away peacefully at home on June 7, 2020 at the age of 81. She was born on February 1, 1939 in Fruita, Colorado to Joe and Mary Otero Maestas. She married John Marcusen on September 30, 1960.
Stella is survived by her children: Terry (James) Kessimakis, Mark, Julie, and Sunday Pearl. Five grandchildren: Tonee Lee, Robert, Jonathan, Daniel, and Rachael, one great granddaughter K'Lee, sisters: Elizabeth, Virginia, and Mary Lou.
She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers: Phil, Danny and Jim.
An evening viewing will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah 84123. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the same location. Interment to follow.
Due to the landscape of COVID-19, the viewing will be staggered with no more than 50 attendees in the building at the same time. All are welcome. Masks are recommended by the family and the mortuary.
Mom, you will be greatly missed, and forever remembered in our hearts.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
Send Flowers
JUN
11
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved