Stephanie Cheri Bryant

1956 ~ 2020

Our beautiful, intelligent and loving wife and mother Stephanie Cheri Bryant gained her wings on the afternoon of August 7, 2020. She was born in New York City on June 30, 1956 to Livingston and Violet Bryant.

As a teenager, she excelled in track and was considered an Olympic-level gymnast. She always loved flowers, double cheeseburgers, fireworks and parades. In her free time, she enjoyed dancing and singing no matter where she was or who was around her. Her free spirit, infectious smile and positive outlook on life will forever be remembered.

Professionally, she became an executive secretary for the New York City Department of Transportation and then for St. Jude's Children's Hospital. She relocated to Utah in 1981 where she remained and raised her wonderful family. She was integral to Amex during her tenure as she was responsible for implementing the automation of document processing. She spent her last years at Redwood Recreation Center. She loved her job, especially watching all of the kids grow up. She was one to always help the community without judgement.

She welcomed with open arms the opportunity to take in her nephew, Michael Valdes, and raise him as her son. We find peace in that she is now reunited in heaven with Michael, her parents, Livingston and Violet, Brother, Charles and Grandparents as they watch over us from above. She is survived by her two daughters, Jasmine and Shannel Jones; wife, Kim Spiers; siblings, Barbara, Jimmy, Bradley, Scotty, and Lynette; and numerous family members and close friends. Stephanie will be greatly missed and never forgotten.

A celebration of life will be held 8-23-2020; Service 3:30pm - 4:00pm. Celebration 4:00pm- 7:00pm Winchester Park 1250 Winchester Street (6400 South) Murray 84123



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store