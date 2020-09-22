My thoughts and prayers go out to the wonderful Hess family. Most of my interactions were with her husband David. His love and appreciation for Steph are a great example to me and others who can all be better spouses. If she was half of the person that Dave described in our many conversations, she is an Angel and a Saint!



My thoughts and prayers are with him, his children, and all of those that have been touched by her life. She was clearly a light for all who knew her. Grateful to know that her light burns eternal...and clearly she will still be that beacon and guardian angel for Dave, their children for the years to come.



Tony



Tony & Sarah Brown

Friend