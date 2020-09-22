1/1
Stephanie Wall Hess
1966 - 2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Our beloved Stephanie Wall Hess passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on September 18, 2020, after a courageous and graceful 8 year battle against ovarian cancer.
Stephanie was born in Bountiful, Utah on September 12, 1966 to IVon Ray Wall and Janice Bevan Wall. After attending Woods Cross High School, she went on to graduate from Brigham Young University. She married the love of her life, David Hess, in the Salt Lake Temple on August 11, 1990.
Stephanie was a beacon of light to everyone she knew. She was everyone's best friend. Shededicated her life to serving those around her and was always looking for opportunities to uplift and support those she loved.
She helped to build the Utah Survivor's Teaching Students program where-together with her"teal sisters"-she helped educate future healthcare providers about ovarian cancer.
Stephanie will be missed by her large family, her "teal sisters," her extensive church community, her young women, her friends and associates at My Tech High, her choir and soccer friends, and all of the communities that she helped create to spread love. Everyone was made better after interacting with Stephanie.
Stephanie is survived by her husband Dave, their 3 children Lauren (Mason) Hoffman, Makenzie, and Cameron, who meant everything to her. She is also survived by her father IVon, and her 4 siblings Robert (Terri) Wall, Lorie Wall, Scott (Janice) Wall, Jennifer (Mike) Cottle,and her many cherished nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the clinicians and staff of the Huntsman Cancer Institute and the Monarch Women's Cancer Center. Special thanks to Doctors Karen Zempolich and Theresa Werner for their compassion, friendship, and skilled practice of medicine.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the Bountiful Central Stake Center (640 South 750 East, Bountiful UT). The service will be streamed live on Stephanie's Facebook page beginning at 11:00 AM (https://www.facebook.com/stephanie.w.hess).
A viewing will be held between 6 and 8 PM on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the Russon Mortuary (295 North Main Street, Bountiful UT) An additional viewing will be held before the funeral service from 9:30-10:30 AM.
The family requests that you help us lower the risk of spreading COVID-19 by following these guiding principles for Stephanie's funeral:
We ask to limit the indoor attendance to 150 people, which will be made up primarily of family members. Seating will be provided, and the funeral service will be streamed live on her Facebook stream and at the outdoor pavilion of the Bountiful Utah Central Stake center.
Please wear a mask and practice social distancing at all services.
Participate via the Facebook livestream, if possible.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Sep. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
September 21, 2020
My thoughts and prayers go out to the wonderful Hess family. Most of my interactions were with her husband David. His love and appreciation for Steph are a great example to me and others who can all be better spouses. If she was half of the person that Dave described in our many conversations, she is an Angel and a Saint!

My thoughts and prayers are with him, his children, and all of those that have been touched by her life. She was clearly a light for all who knew her. Grateful to know that her light burns eternal...and clearly she will still be that beacon and guardian angel for Dave, their children for the years to come.

Tony
Tony & Sarah Brown
Friend
