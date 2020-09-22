Kenz and I have been friends for a long time! She has always been like my little sister and we did musical, choir, high school, leadership conferences together. Her and Stephanie always brightened up my whole day whenever I saw them! I moved away from bountiful last year and I've only gone back a few times to sit in one of my favorite spots on the Boulevard. Out of those few times I ran into Stephanie and Kenz twice! The latest one was May 7th. I am so happy I have this picture and am thankful for Stephanie's incredible example of kindness to all. My mom also had cancer and she has been telling me about all the strength Stephanie gave her and the community she has built. What an incredible woman! I am so privileged to have known her in our little interactions. So much love to the Hess family especially Lauren and Kenz who I love dearly! ❤ my deepest condolences to the Hess family ❤

KJ

Friend