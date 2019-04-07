|
Stephen A. Taylor
1942 ~ 2019
Riverton, UT-Beloved Stephen A. Taylor, age 76 died April 2nd, 2019 in Salt Lake City.
Born May 26, 1942 in Salt Lake City, UT to Joseph Grant Taylor and Catherine M. Taylor. Stephen (Steve) was a Master Craftsmen, Carpenter Union Member (38 yrs.) and worked for Culp Construction for over (33 yrs.). He loved hunting and fishing.
Proceeded in death by J. Grant Taylor, Catherine M. Taylor, J Grant Taylor Jr. Survived by Dennis A. Taylor, 8 nieces and nephews, and 16 grand nieces and nephews. Oh, and Uncle Leroy.
Funeral Services will be held for friends and family Saturday, April 13, 2019 11a.m. to 1p.m. at Broomhead Funeral Home, 12590 S 2200 W, Riverton, UT 84065. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 7, 2019