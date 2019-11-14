Home

Independent Funeral Service
2746 S State St
Salt Lake City, UT 84115
(801) 486-2688
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
LDS Church
102 E. 1400 S.
Bountiful, UT
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
LDS Church
102 E. 1400 S.
Bountiful, UT
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
LDS Church
102 E. 1400 S.
Bountiful, UT
Stephen Bingham Petersen


1941 - 2019
Stephen Bingham Petersen Obituary
Stephen Bingham Petersen
Dec 20, 1941 ~ Nov 7, 2019
Passed 7 Nov. 2019. He was born in Brigham City Ut. 20 Dec. 1941. He's survived by wife Oneta, two children: Lauralee (Blake Anderson) and Dennis Leland (Erika Pack): 14 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild: sisters Colleen and Patricia, and sister-in-law Gene.
He was preceded in death by his parents Elva Bingham and Royes Petersen, brothers Royes and Boyd, sisters Donna and Gae.
Funeral Service Nov. 16, 2019, 11:00 am at the LDS Church 102 E. 1400 S. Bountiful, where friends may call Fri. 6-8 pm and Saturday from 9:30-10:30 am. Interment Bountiful Cemetery.
For more information and online condolences join us at www.independentfuneralservices.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 14, 2019
