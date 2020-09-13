1/1
Stephen Boley Anderson
1941 - 2020
1941 ~ 2020
Stephen Boley Anderson passed away September 5, 2020 at home in Roseburg, Oregon with his beloved family at his side. He was born May 17, 1941 in Idaho Falls, ID to Alton and Norma (Boley) Anderson.
Stephen married Hilea Patterson in 1965 and together they lovingly raised daughters, Dominique and Tanji. They divorced but maintained a good relationship. In 1991, he married Holly Northrup and became dad to her young children, Justin & Jade.
He is survived and dearly loved by wife Holly; children Dominique Anderson, Tanji (Robert) Northrup, Justin (Jennifer) Freeman, and Jade (Corey) Newman; grandchildren Alexandria, Christian, Emily, Mackenzie, Max, Henry, Phoebe, and granddaughter expected in January; a niece who was like a sister, Cheryl Hutchings; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his parents, siblings, and mother-in-law.
Due to COVID, a private Celebration of Life was held in Roseburg, and a memorial service in Salt Lake City will be planned when it is safe for larger gatherings. Donations may be made to the Boys & Girls Club of the Umpqua Valley: www.bgcuv.org
For full obituary, please visit: www.taylorsfamilychapel.com/obits

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Sep. 13, 2020.
