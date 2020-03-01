Home

Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
Stephen Bass
Stephen Boyd Bass


1970 - 2020
Stephen Boyd Bass Obituary
Stephen Boyd Bass
1970 ~ 2020
Stephen Boyd Bass, 49, born July 31, 1970 to Boyd and Connie Bass, raised in Riverton. Passed away on February 23rd, 2020. Surrounded by his loving family. Steve loved to hunt, fish, camp, garden, and anything else outdoors. He was a great cook and a jack of all trades. He recently became a very happy grandfather. He is extremely loved and will be sorely missed. Survived by his wife Andrea, Son Nathan (Chloe), Granddaughter Haylie (His Little Worm), Parents Boyd and Connie, Sister Audra (Pat) Butterfield, Nieces and Nephew Taylor, Trevor, and Harlow. In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe (Stephen Bass Memorial Fund) has been set up to help with the financial burden of this heartbreaking time. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 1, 2020
