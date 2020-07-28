1986 ~ 2020

Sometimes the lives of special people end too soon. It is with ultimate sadness and much soul-searching that we announce the life of Stephen Butterfield, our son, brother, uncle, cousin and most importantly, our incredible friend, has ended far, far too soon.

Stephen Graduated from West Jordan High School in 2004. He played football for much of his junior high and high school years and, though he was never one of the bigger kids, he could hit as hard as anyone. For several years he was coached by his father, Donnie Butterfield, the two of them forming a bond that kept them nearly inseparable over the years. After high school Stephen studied computer science and computer aided design at ITT Technical Institute earning an Associate's degree. Stephen leveraged his academic achievements - augmented by his charm, humor and creativity - into a drafting position at MJ Structural Engineering in Salt Lake City where he worked from 2015 to 2020. His skills and ambition became obvious to all and he was recruited to a new job working for Magnusson Klemencic Associates in Seattle. His professional achievements were many, though his career had really only just begun.

In 2012 Stephen was attracted to the sport of natural body building. Like so many things in his life, Stephen poured his soul into the sport achieving his professional card in 2017. Stephen not only competed, he excelled with high placings in the 2014 ProCore Sports Nutrition Championships, the 2015 NGA Utah Natural Championships

and the 2016 NGA Western ProAm Championships, where he came in an impressive 2nd place. Like everything Stephen did, there were no excuses, he was there to do his best and he always did exactly that. In addition to natural body building, Stephen had a wide range of other interests including working on cars, hiking, boating, cliff jumping, tubing and wake boarding.

Stephen was one of those rare people who lit up a room. His magnetic personality, good looks and kindness were intoxicating. He was, literally, loved by all who had the good fortune to come to know him. Stephen will be especially missed by his parents, Donnie David Butterfield and Katrina Jean Moore. He is survived by his siblings Tera Jean Givan and Tracy Lynn Butterfield and his nieces and nephews Skyleigh Givan, Morgan Givan, Easton Givan and Knox Butterfield.

Stephen Don Butterfield was born on March 20, 1986 in Murray, Utah and passed away July 18, 2020 in an automobile accident in Seattle Washington. As Stephen's sister Tracy so perfectly said: "give grandma loves from me and dance your ass off with her".

A celebration of Stephen's life will be announced shortly.



